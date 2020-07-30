Wisconsin Quarterback Jack Coan Named To The Manning Award Watch List

Wisconsin Badgers quarterback Jack Coan has been named to another award watch list.

The team announced Thursday afternoon that the senior passer has been named to the Manning Award watch list. The Manning Award is given annually to the best quarterback in college football. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Coan has already been named to the Maxwell and Davey O’Brien watch lists.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 30, 2020 at 10:08am PDT

It’s been pretty awesome watching Coan get all this respect before the 2020 season. The dude works hard and the national media is starting to notice him.

The senior quarterback takes some heat from fans, but he’s criminally underrated. The dude limits mistakes, is efficient and won’t lose you games.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 24, 2020 at 11:59am PDT

The fact that Graham Mertz is waiting in the wings just puts any mistake that Coan makes under a microscope. Make no mistake about it.

Coan is a damn good football player, and the preseason hype is a reflection of that fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wisconsin Football (@badgerfootball) on Jul 14, 2020 at 10:28am PDT

I can’t wait to see what he does this season. Will he take all the snaps? Probably not, but I have no doubt he’ll have a solid season.