Justin Hilliard Tells His Father He’s An Ohio State Football Captain In Emotional Video

Ohio State linebacker Justin Hilliard shared an emotional moment with his father after becoming a team captain.

The Buckeyes tweeted a video of Hilliard calling his dad to tell him the big news, and this video is bound to pull at your heartstrings.

As soon as Hilliard told his dad that he was a captain, his father was overwhelmed by emotions and was clearly crying over the phone. You can watch the powerful moment below.

.@JHilliard47 has been through a lot. The moment he got to call his dad to tell him he’d been voted captain made it all worth it.#GoBuckeyes #H2 pic.twitter.com/WyRXRpdDoC — Ohio State Football (@OhioStateFB) August 4, 2020

Damn, that one hits hard and is awesome from start to finish. You just don’t have a soul if that video doesn’t pull at your heartstrings.

How can you listen to a son tell his father he’s an OSU captain, hear that reaction and then not have a tear in your eye?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Hilliard (@hilliardj47) on Sep 13, 2019 at 7:50am PDT

I hate OSU with all my passion, but I’d be lying if I said that video didn’t make me a shade misty. It’s just another example of why college football is so awesome.

Clearly, Hilliard becoming a captain at OSU is a huge honor to him and his family. His father’s reaction truly says it all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Hilliard (@hilliardj47) on Nov 23, 2019 at 3:01pm PST

Props to the OSU linebacker on the great accomplishment that he now gets to share with his dad.