Ohio Bans Fans At Football Games During The Coronavirus Pandemic

Football games in Ohio won’t have fans until further notice.

According to ProFootballTalk, the Ohio Department of Health has banned fans from football games until further notice during the coronavirus pandemic.

The order applies to NFL, college and high school football games. ProFootballTalk did note that the order could be lifted at some point during the season.

It’s just not known when or if that’ll happen.

I’ve told everyone who will listen that fans at sporting events in 2020 seems incredibly unlikely. Team and after team has been limiting capacity.

Now, we have one of the biggest football states in America just straight up banning fans until further notice.

To say things aren’t going well in the world of football from a fan’s perspective would be a huge understatement.

We have no reason to believe stadiums will be packed during the 2020 slate. Anybody who says they will be is either an idiot or just isn’t paying attention.

It’s going to be incredibly strange watching football games in empty stadiums during the pandemic, but we’re just going to have to get used to it.

At the very least, it’s a damn weird time to be alive, and I can’t wait to explain this to people in 20 years. Imagine telling somebody that the biggest football games in America happened in front of zero fans.

What a wild time to be living!