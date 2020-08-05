Prince Andrew Accused By Virginia Giuffre Of Using A Look-A-Like Sex Doll On Victims

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew used a sex doll that resembled himself on his victims.

Giuffre recalled a moment when Prince Andrew used a sex doll “made in his image” in her manuscript for “The Billionaire Playboy’s Club,” according to a report published Wednesday by the New York Post.

Jeffrey Epstein accuser Virginia Giuffre claimed Prince Andrew groped her with a “doll made in his image”. https://t.co/IAaC9zsvTw — Evening Standard (@standardnews) August 5, 2020



“Not an odd call, I would often meet him there first so he could tie up unfinished business before heading to the dungeon or what was thought to be the massage room,” Giuffre wrote in the manuscript, the NY Post reported.

“It was easy to give them the reaction they desired, all I had to do was pretend to be entertained by their lewd gestures, and when Andrew cupped my breast with a doll made in his image, I only giggled away,” she added. (RELATED: Jeffrey Epstein Accuser Virginia Giuffre Named Prince Andrew To Her Lawyers In 2011)

“Ghislaine wanted to take a picture of the bizarre scene and even got Johanna (Sjoberg), another one of Jeffrey’s so-called personal assistants to come sit on his other knee for the snapshot,” Giuffre continued.

Sjoberg previously testified about the same alleged incident during Giuffre’s defamation trial against Epstein crony and British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell in 2016.

“I sat on Andrew’s lap … they took the puppet’s hands and put it on Virginia’s breast, and so Andrew put his on mine,” Sjoberg said in the deposition, NY Post reported.