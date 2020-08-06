Mountain West Announces 10-Game 2020 Football Schedule Starting September 26

The Mountain West has officially announced the conference’s plans for the 2020 football season.

According to a release from the MW, teams will play a total of 10 games during the coronavirus pandemic. Eight of them will be league games and two of them will be non-conference matchups. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Games will start Sept. 26. The title games could happen anytime from Dec. 5 through Dec. 19.

Updates regarding 2020 Football and Fall Sports have been announced. pic.twitter.com/tONFKLWlCC — Mountain West (@MountainWest) August 5, 2020

All in all, not a bad schedule from the Mountain West. The MW isn’t a Power Five conference, but they’re a loaded G5 conference.

If their games are on TV, I have no problem at all burning a few hours watching their football.

After all, the Mountain West has Boise State, Air Force, Utah State, San Diego State and other respectable programs.

It’s not bad football at all, and now we know what the plans are for the 2020 football season. Ten games seems to be the standard during the coronavirus.

The big differences come when figuring out how many will be conference vs. non-conference games. The MW went with eight and two. I like it.

As long as there’s football on TV, then people will be happy. These conferences have done a great job getting things rolling during the coronavirus pandemic, and it’s time to keep getting things rolling!