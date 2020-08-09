Andrew Sanchez Knocks Out Wellington Turman With Brutal Punches

Andrew Sanchez annihilated Wellington Turman during their Saturday fight.

During their UFC bout, Sanchez landed several brutal punches near the end of the first round, and he ended the fight on the spot. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the exciting finish below.

The impact of these punches is terrifying ???? #UFCVegas6 pic.twitter.com/3twkp7Re5Z — ESPN (@espn) August 8, 2020

The sound of those punches is honestly insane. You can hear the impact, and it sounded absolutely terrible for Turman.

I can’t imagine getting jacked up like that. He got absolutely dismantled in a matter of seconds, and there’s no other way to put it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Andrew Sanchez (@eldirtesanchez) on Aug 8, 2020 at 8:11pm PDT

In terms of UFC knockouts and fights, this one from Sanchez is among the best that we’ve seen in a long time.

There’s nothing that gets the blood pumping like a great knockout and that’s exactly what Sanchez accomplished here.

Major shoutout to him for getting the win in such impressive fashion. The dude is a monster in the octagon.