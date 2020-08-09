EXCLUSIVE: ‘Black Guns Matter’: The Racist History Of Gun Control

Gun control is pushed endlessly by the left as a way to decrease violence and save lives, but many people aren’t aware of the gun control movement’s sordid, racist history.
In this Daily Caller Productions video, black gun rights activists explain how gun control efforts evolved from “Slave Codes” that banned slaves from owning weapons before the Civil War to “Black Codes” that targeted freed slaves for disarmament to today’s gun control measures that leave majority-black inner-city residents vulnerable to criminal predators.
“The genesis of gun control was designed to keep guns out of the hands of black people,” gun rights activist Colion Noir said. “The last thing that they want to do is prop up a message that demonstrates to the very people they rely on to gain their power is the idea that we utilized the very thing they are trying to ban to gain our freedom or to protect our families back during the time period where we needed them the most.”
The video describes how these measures were fought and ultimately overcome by freedom-loving Americans. (RELATED: Diversity In Gun Ownership Nothing New To The Firearm Industry)
Civil rights activist Bob Woodson described how KKK night raids stopped when blacks started shooting back: “A lot of blacks in the South saw that one way of pushing back against racism was to be armed.”
WATCH:
Check out TheDC’s fantastic videos and subscribe to our YouTube channel to avoid missing out on any future interviews and shows.
NOW CHECK OUT some more of The Daily Caller’s most recent videos:
EXCLUSIVE: Katrina Pierson’s Unfiltered Reaction To Biden’s Latest ‘African American’ Comments
What’s More Embarrassing: Fauci’s First Pitch Or GOP Coronavirus Stimulus? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 16
STIMULUS WAR: How The New Working Class Can Save Trump From COVID | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 15
Can Banning Tik Tok Help Save Trump In November? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 14
Tucker 2024? COVID Pandemic Burns Down Both Parties | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 13
Forget Trump Vs Biden — Can Barstool Beat The Stock Market? | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 12
Follow The Neoliberal Money | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EPISODE 11
Systemic And Self-Inflicted Economic Pain Fueled George Floyd Protests | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 10
Corporate Media, Perpetual Deficits And A Lost Generation | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 9
Highway Jobber — 3 Ways To Revers Massive Coronavirus Unemployment | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 8
Gold, Guns And Revolution | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EPISODE 7