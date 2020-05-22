Every Friday, the Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

The jobless numbers keep getting worse. Congressional members of both parties could get voted out of office if not more is done to help stave off unemployment. (RELATED: Labor Department Reports 2.4 Million New Jobless Claims — Will Trump’s Executive Order On Job Growth Stop The Bleeding?)

Omeed and Christian detailed three specific ways we can immediately get people back in the workforce.

Innovative Stimulus Infrastructure Spending Bill Develop New Industries

Malik also took a deep dive on a miniature mortgage crisis brewing in America. Delinquent payments skyrocketed over the past month and Omeed explained the problems with the federal government not extending stays or relief for both homeowners and renters. Furthermore, the guys talked about how coronavirus could impact the electoral map for future years. Who would have guessed that the next major migration pattern we’d see would be people moving AWAY from the cities?

Datoc also took a step back and examined the lockdowns from 30,000 feet. Why are the reopening states seeing declining infection rates? Should we have gone the Sweden route from the beginning? What happened to the media’s fawning coverage of Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo? Does it have anything to do with this story from the Daily Caller News Foundation, showing that the state quietly changed how they’re recording coronavirus deaths.

Finally, the guys turned their attention back to the only coronavirus Trump card (pun intended) — when are we going to get a real vaccine?

“Omeed Malik is the Founder and CEO of Farvahar Partners, a boutique merchant bank and broker/dealer which invests partner capital into growth businesses and acts as a liquidity provider of private placements on behalf of companies and institutional investors. The Firm also offers advisory, investment banking and capital raising services to its clients.

Prior to starting his own firm, Omeed was a Managing Director and the Global Head of the Hedge Fund Advisory Business at Bank of America Merrill Lynch. Omeed was also the founder and head of the Emerging Manager Program within the Global Equities business. In this capacity, Omeed was charged with selecting both established and new hedge funds for the firm to partner with and oversaw the allocation of financing/prime brokerage, capital strategy, business consulting and talent introduction resources.

Before joining Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Omeed was a Senior Vice President at MF Global where he helped reorganize the firm’s distribution platform globally and developed execution and clearing relationships with institutional clients.

An experienced financial services professional and securities attorney, Omeed was a corporate lawyer at Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP working on transactional matters in the capital markets, corporate governance, private equity and bankruptcy fields.

Omeed has also worked in the United States Senate and House of Representatives. Omeed received a JD, with Honors, from Emory Law School (where he serves on the Alumni Board) and a BA in Philosophy and Political Science, Cum Laude, from Colgate University.

Omeed is a Term Member of the Council on Foreign Relations, a Centennial Society Member of the Economic Club of New York and a Chairman’s Circle Member of the Milken Institute.”