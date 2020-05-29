Corporate Media, Perpetual Deficits And A Lost Generation | WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON EP. 9

Every Friday, the Daily Caller White House correspondent Christian Datoc sits down with Wall Street guru and CEO of Farvahar Partners Omeed Malik for a new episode of “WALL STREET MEETS WASHINGTON.” It’s the only show that breaks down the beltway’s economic updates for both financial VIPs and everyday Americans looking for market tips.

The guys rolled out a great episode this week, focusing on corporate-controlled media, the lost generation and perpetual deficits. (RELATED: Total Coronavirus Unemployment Tops 40 Million, But New Data Shows One Key, Positive Metric)

We opened by running down the week’s data and pointed out some major discrepancies with the unemployment report and negative GDP growth for the first quarter of 2020 before launching into a breakdown of the market’s huge gains over the past month. In particular, we looked at the New York Times and explained how it’s no longer just a publisher, but a massive tech behemoth capable of posting near-Amazon-level pandemic numbers.

Datoc also previewed the latest updates to the Payment Protection Program. Will they actually help small businesses and workers?

Finally, Omeed gave an excellent primer on his Daily Caller op-ed, “Deficits Don’t Matter… But Should They?” It’s almost too much info to cover in a 10-minute segment, so make sure you give it a read to pull out all the info. Ultimately, Malik explains why some fiscal hawks are falling by the wayside to populist spending platforms, like those favored by Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and President Donald Trump.

