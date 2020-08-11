‘That’s Called Affirmative Action’: Leo Terrell Blasts Kamala Harris VP Pick

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell blasted presumptive Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris as “not qualified” and called her an “affirmative action” choice during a Tuesday night segment of Fox News’ “Hannity.”

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden’s selection of the California senator, announced Tuesday, was praised by Democrats and celebrities, criticized by President Donald Trump, and even respected as “formidable” by Republican South Carolina Sen. Lindsey Graham, but Terrell told Fox News host Sean Hannity that he long ago promised to vote for Trump if Harris became the choice.

WATCH:

“Listen, for the next 84 days, I’m not sleeping,” Terrell said. “Before I endorsed President Trump, I said if Kamala Harris is selected, I’m voting Republican. And she got selected. I want to be very clear to the American public. Kamala Harris was selected for two reasons. Because she’s a woman and because of her race. That’s called affirmative action. She’s not qualified to be a vice president. She’s not qualified to be one heartbeat away from the highest office in the land.”

“This woman has gone so far left,” he continued. “If you like your health care, she wants to take it away. She believes in socialized medicine. She has no principles or no scruples. And also – what is important – the only thing she’s truthful about is one thing. She called Joe Biden a racist. That is what she’s correct about.”

While Harris did say she did “not believe” that Biden was “a racist” during a Democratic presidential debate last June, she did criticize the former vice president’s opposition to forced busing as well as his positive references to pro-segregationist senators while he was a senator in the 1970’s.

Terrell decried Harris’ refusal to back “President Trump’s and Tim Scott’s proposal for criminal justice reform” simply “because it came from Republicans.” (RELATED: Leo Terrell Reacts To Biden ‘Diverse’ Comments: ‘The Mindset Of A Plantation Owner’)

“We have to save this country,” Terrell concluded. “We want to preserve American institutions or do we want our institutions destroyed by extremist Biden and Harris? I say let’s keep Trump in office.”