Urban Meyer Frantically Waves Off Shirtless Man During Live TV Interview

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer had one of the strangest interviews you’ll ever see in the history of TV.

During a Tuesday appearance on the Big Ten Network, Meyer was in the middle of a live broadcast when a shirtless man could be seen in a mirror reflection.

If that wasn’t weird enough, the three-time national champion started frantically waving him off. Watch the absurd video below.

Half naked guy walks in on Urban Meyers LIVE Big Ten Net interview … coach freaks out lol. pic.twitter.com/AqSujJLHEl — Dave Zawilinski (@DavezONAIR) August 11, 2020

Obviously, the biggest news on Twitter for sports fans Tuesday was the fact that the Big 10 canceled the football season.

However, this video of Meyer was a close second. It has absolutely blown up and is all over the place because it is so damn outrageous.

It looks like Meyer is enjoying some time on vacation, and the guy near him was apparently unaware that he had to do a quick interview.

The guy was just casually strolling around shirtless, and then Meyer lost his damn mind. The best part is that the moment Meyer is done waving him off, he quickly recomposes himself and continues like nothing happened.

That’s the quick thinking that wins you national title rings.

All the way around, it’s one of the most bizarre moments that I’ve ever seen on TV, and there’s no question about that at all.