Matthew McConaughey Talks About Stress In Instagram Video

Matthew McConaughey dropped another incredible Instagram video for his fans Wednesday.
The Hollywood sensation posted a short video talking about stress and anxiety, and wanted his audience to know a little stress is okay. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)
After all, it “means you give a damn.” You can watch his full comments below.
I could listen to Matthew McConaughey talk all day long. The topic literally wouldn’t even matter. I could listen to him on repeat like it was no big deal.
Everything he says is captivating and fascinating. It literally doesn’t matter what the subject is. When he starts speaking, I’m all in!
Whether it’s Texas football, movies, coronavirus or stress, all of his advice tends to be awesome. It’s great to see such a big star just be real.
This world lacks authenticity in an embarrassing way. Too many people, celebrities included, are all fake.
Say whatever you want about McConaughey, but he’s as real as it gets. He’s living his life, and he doesn’t care what the outside noise says.
Never change, McConaughey! Never change!