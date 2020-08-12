Urban Meyer Says There’s ‘No Chance’ The Big 10 Plays Spring Football

Former Ohio State coach Urban Meyer thinks spring football for the Big 10 isn’t going to happen.

The B1G has canceled the 2020 football season because of coronavirus and the league will try to play in the spring. The three-time national champion doesn’t see it happening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Meyer said the following about a potential spring season during a Tuesday appearance on the Big Ten Network, according to 247Sports:

No chance. You can’t ask a player to play two seasons in a calendar year. When I first heard that, I said that. I don’t see that happening, when I hear that. The body, in my very strong opinion, is not made to play two seasons within a calendar year. That’s 2,000 repetitive reps and football’s a physical, tough sport. So I don’t, really don’t, see that happening.

Is there anyone who thinks spring football is going to happen? Look, the Big 10 is a clown show at this point, and that’s how the league should be viewed.

Talking about spring football as a realistic option only amplifies the belief that the B1G is an out-of-control circus.

Meyer has three national title rings. He might know a thing or two about what it takes to win football games.

When a guy like that says there’s “no chance” of spring football, then we might want to take a moment to listen. There’s a good chance that he knows what he’s talking about!

Spring football is stupid, it’s annoying that we’re even having this conversation and it’s time to end it. Spring football will never work!