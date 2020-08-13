Jerry Jones Says The Cowboys Will ‘Have Grace’ When Dealing With National Anthem Protests

It sounds like Jerry Jones is open to the idea of Dallas Cowboys players kneeling during the national anthem.

National anthem protests are expected to sweep across the NFL this season, and Jones wants to handle the situation delicately.

Highlight: @readdanwrite asks @drewbrees what the star NFL quarterback thinks about “players kneeling again when the NFL season starts.”@drewbrees: “I will never agree with anybody disrespecting the flag of the United States of America or our country.” Full exchange: pic.twitter.com/MpCkFyOMed — Yahoo Finance (@YahooFinance) June 3, 2020

According to Jon Machota, Jones addressed his very well-known belief that everyone should stand, and said Wednesday, “That was then, this is now. We’re gonna have grace.”

The Cowboys owner also said, “Everybody understands where I stand with the flag. Everybody also understands where I stand on backing our players.”

Jerry Jones on anthem protests: “Everybody understands where I stand with the flag. Everybody also understands where I stand on backing our players.” He had previously said he wanted players to stand but is willing to listen: “That was then, this is now. We’re gonna have grace.” — Jon Machota (@jonmachota) August 12, 2020

I love the NFL and I love football, but this season is going to be brutal to handle with how political it’s going to get.

The owners don’t really have a choice but to support players kneeling. It’d be a PR nightmare if they forced players to stand, and Roger Goodell would probably stop them from doing such a thing.

I remember the days when the NFL was about winning football games and scoring more points than the other team.

We somehow allowed the league and other sports to turn into political lightning rods, and it sucks because that’s not what football should be about.

All players, coaches and refs take a knee and lock arms during the national anthem before the Lakers-Clippers game. pic.twitter.com/eZ9RHE3eh7 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 31, 2020

Unfortunately, we’re going to see a ton of protesting in the NFL in 2020, and there’s nothing we can do to stop it. When a guy like Jerry Jones is willing to have players kneel, then you know it’s game over.