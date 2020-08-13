Former Hospital Worker Travis Brooks Accused Of Raping An Unconscious Patient

A former Maryland hospital worker has reportedly been accused of sexually assaulting an unconscious patient.

Travis K. Brooks of Trappe, Maryland was arrested Tuesday, according to CBS Baltimore. Brooks was charged with second-degree rape, third- and fourth-degree sex offense, abuse of a vulnerable adult and second-degree assault, the outlet reported.

Authorities first began the investigation in April after being notified of a theft that took place at University of Maryland Shore Medical Center, according to CBS Baltimore.

A patient reportedly claimed money had been stolen out of her wallet while she underwent a procedure. Brooks had been taking photos of patients’ credit cards, police said. (RELATED: British Doctor Sentenced For Sexually Assaulting 24 Patients)

During the investigation, authorities found a video allegedly filmed by Brooks of himself sexually assaulting a patient while they were executing search warrants. Police claim the video was recorded by Brooks in December of 2019.

Brooks has also been charged with misdemeanor drug possession and several counts of theft in addition with the other charges, the outlet reported.

Brooks has a previous arrest record and was charged with assault in July of 2019 stemming from a separate incident, per the outlet.

He is currently being held without bail on the sex assault charges while he awaits his hearing.