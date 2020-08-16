MSNBC Guest Host Asks Loretta Lynch What Would Happen If Trump ‘Refused To Go,’ Suggests Bill Barr May Help Create ‘Dictatorship’

MSNBC guest host Tiffany Cross asked former Attorney General Loretta Lynch about what would happen if President Donald Trump loses the election and “refused” to leave office.

The guest host’s line of questioning, which occurred Sunday morning on MSNBC’s “AM Joy,” included the suggestion that Trump could “use Bill Barr to potentially create this dictatorship.”

WATCH:

“But I want to ask you this,” Cross said. “What if Donald Trump doesn’t leave? What does that look like? I mean, we’ve remade the DOJ under this new leadership. What happens if he just refused to go and how could he use Bill Barr to potentially create this dictatorship?”

After chuckling during the question, Lynch responded by calling for Democrats to ensure “there is a clear mandate” so everyone is clear “there will be a peaceful transition.”

“So that’s the first thing that we have to focus on is making sure that this election is carried out in a way that lets everyone participate and that the results are trusted and that they are clear, no matter how long it takes for them to come in,” Lynch responded. “And so then I think we have to think about all the systems are in place that work on these transitions. The cabinets turn over. The agencies turn over. And so I think a lot of people have given that a lot of thought. But the first thing we have to focus on is winning the election.” (RELATED: Liberal Reporters Are Pushing A Conspiracy Theory That Has Plagued Republican Presidents For Decades)

The conspiracy theory that Trump wouldn’t leave the White House if he loses has been cited by HBO host Bill Maher, liberal media figures like New Yorker writer Dexter Filkens, and former Democratic presidential candidate Beto O’Rourke.

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden has said he is “absolutely convinced” that Trump would have to be escorted out of the White House by the military.