Parents Of Iowa And Nebraska Football Players Ask The Big 10 To Play In The Fall

Parents of Iowa and Nebraska football players want games to happen in the fall.

Parents of players on both teams recently released letters to the conference demanding that the decision to cancel football be changed. The Big 10 has made the embarrassing decision to not play football during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

According to Outkick, the Hawkeyes parents wrote in part, “There is time to fix the wrongdoings and come out as leaders. We strongly encourage the Big Ten to reconsider playing the fall college football season, develop a plan of meaningful action and letting these young adults be included in the decision-making process.”

Over 60 parents of Iowa football players sent a letter to the Big Ten demanding the conference reconsider their decision to cancel the fall football season. https://t.co/b4I0KLRfCN — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) August 14, 2020

Nebraska parents stated in part, “WE WANT OUR BOYS TO PLAY THIS FALL!” You can read their full letter below.

An open letter to @bigten Commissioner Kevin Warren on behalf of 81 Nebraska Cornhusker football families. #LetThemPlay #GBR pic.twitter.com/eAWnwsiE4r — Nebraska Cornhusker Football Parents (@ParentsNebraska) August 16, 2020

With every passing hour, more and more people are speaking up against the Big 10. Justin Fields has started a gigantic petition, and the parents are speaking out.

This cause is close to my heart – please sign: https://t.co/yFKlYE7pP0 — Justin Fields (@justnfields) August 16, 2020

There is nobody outside of university presidents and Big 10 Commissioner Kevin Warren who appears to agree with the decision to cancel football.

The players, coaches, fans and parents all want to have games rolling in the fall. We need as many people as possible speaking up.

The Big 10 needs to be exposed for the horrific decision it made to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Get loud, folks. Until the Big 10 admits they were wrong, we need as many people as possible speaking out, and I’m glad the parents of Nebraska and Iowa players have done just that.

Expose everyone involved in this horrific decision!