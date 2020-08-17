REPORT: Oklahoma Star Kennedy Brooks Opts Out Of The 2020 Season

Oklahoma Sooners star Kennedy Brooks will reportedly opt out of the season.

According to Jason Kersey, the star running back won’t play during the 2020 season. He will be able to retain a year of eligibility if he sits out during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

BREAKING NEWS: #Sooners running back Kennedy Brooks, a two-time 1,000-yard rusher, will opt out of the upcoming season, sources tell @TheAthleticCFB. https://t.co/Y85Yzco9Le — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 16, 2020

Get used to seeing more and more of this out of players. You’re likely going to see a ton of players opt out during the coronavirus pandemic.

Given how much uncertainty there is surrounding the 2020 season, you really can’t blame players for not wanting to burn a year of eligibility for a chaotic season.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Brooks (@kennedybrooks26) on Jul 24, 2020 at 4:37pm PDT

As for Brooks and Kennedy, he’s one of the best runners in the Big 10, and there’s no question at all that the Sooners will miss him.

However, Oklahoma is stacked with talent. Lincoln Riley’s roster is as legit as they come. They should still be just fine without Brooks.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kennedy Brooks (@kennedybrooks26) on May 28, 2020 at 3:31pm PDT

He can step away for the season and return in 2021. Players need to do what’s best for themselves during the coronavirus pandemic, and he’s reportedly made his call.