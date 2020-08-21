Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Magic

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down a huge dunk during a Thursday night 111-96 win over the Orlando Magic.

The NBA phenom bullied his way to the hoop, elevated and absolutely smashed on a defender. Of all the highlights we’ve seen from the NBA bubble, this one is up there with the best. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below.

What do I always say about jumping as a defender? If you’re not completely sure that you can stop the dunk, then just get the hell out of the way.

It’s not difficult to understand. If you don’t, then you’re going to end up on a poster forever, which is what happened here.

Either tackle the guy with the ball or clear out. I was given that advice as a young player, and you know how many times I’ve been dunked on?

Zero. Not a single damn time.

There’s no point in being a hero in a situation like this. Giannis is a freak-of-nature athlete. You’re almost certainly not going to be able to jump with him.

Just move out of the way and live to fight another day.

Hopefully, this serves as another cautionary tale of what happens when you try to stop a guy from dunking who can just go right over the top.