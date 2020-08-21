Tate Reeves Says He’d ‘Rather Be In The SEC With No Tailgates, Than The PAC-12 Or Big 10 With No Football’

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves took a shot at the Big 10 with a recent tweet.

Tailgating won’t be allowed this year at football games in Mississippi because of coronavirus, and Reeves hammered the Big 10 while explaining his decision on Twitter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“It’s no fun, but it’s what allows the athletes to play. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates, than the PAC-12 or Big 10 with no football,” Reeves tweeted.

I know this will not be popular, but there will be no game day social gatherings around stadiums: rallies, parties, tailgates. It’s no fun, but it’s what allows the athletes to play. I’d still rather be in the SEC with no tailgates, than the PAC-12 or Big 10 with no football. — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 20, 2020

Damn, Tate. The same day I endorsed Mississippi State and Ole Miss football, he just wrecked the Big 10 for no reason.

Are you considering running for office in Mississippi? https://t.co/TGScHbfH4O — Tate Reeves (@tatereeves) August 20, 2020

We get it, governor! We all know that the Big 10 won’t have football this season. You don’t need to remind us!

I’m reminded it of every single day when I wake up and remember that life is pointless for the next several months.

The last thing I need to do is hop on Twitter and see my new friend jamming it down my throat.

Just let me grieve in peace.

I do feel bad people won’t be able to tear up the Grove in 2020. That place is absolutely lit. However, having football is better than now having it. All things considered, the SEC is making out like bandits in this situation.

I can’t wait to watch my two new teams battle it out! Go Rebels and go Bulldogs!