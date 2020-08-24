College Football Playoff Rankings Will Start November 17

College football playoff rankings will begin in the middle of November.

With the season being pushed back because of coronavirus, people have been wondering when playoff rankings would start coming out. We already knew the final selection date was December 20.

Now, we know when things get rolling. According to a tweet from the CFP’s account, the first ranking will come out November 17.

New rankings will then come out every single week until the playoff field is announced.

Mark your calendars! ???? The dates for the 2020 @CFBPlayoff selection committee rankings have been announced! It all leads up to #2021Miami. Who’s in? ???? Details » https://t.co/gRe4sLdwKX#CFBPlayoff • #NationalChampionship ???????? pic.twitter.com/EyaJg4TMuV — College Football Playoff (@CFBPlayoff) August 24, 2020

This is just one more step towards college football becoming a reality during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s one step closer to actually having games in the fall, which is something millions of fans are craving.

We need college football to happen, and we need the playoff to happen. We can’t have the playoff without the rankings.

Well, we now know for sure that the rankings will come out starting November 17. It’s another small victory, and while it’s not huge, these small victories do add up.

Let’s hope we keep stacking up wins! Football is right around the corner, and I can’t wait to watch it happen.