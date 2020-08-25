Boston College Has Had 1 Football Player Test Positive For Coronavirus Since June

Boston College’s football team is doing an excellent job of handling coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Eagles have had one case of coronavirus on the football team since June after 1,235 tests. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Since June, Boston College has tested 1,235 football players, coaches & staff for COVID w/only 1 positive test — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 25, 2020

This is great news for Boston College, the ACC and college football in general. We need to absolutely hammer coronavirus.

Having only one positive test in the past couple months is the definition of dominating the virus.

I also love how we’re getting more and more stories about specific programs and their testing doing so well.

It’s almost like all the teams that canceled football had no idea what the hell they were doing when they pulled the trigger on ending games.

It’s nearly the end of August and the ACC, SEC and Big 12 are all rolling right now. It’s truly disgusting to see how baldy this turned out for the B1G.

Props to Boston College for getting the job done! We love to see it!