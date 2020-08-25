‘Never Stop’: Eric Trump Delivers A Message To His Father, Says He’s ‘Damn Proud To Be On The Front Lines’

Eric Trump spoke on the second night of the Republican National Convention, changing things up at the end of his remarks to deliver a message to his father.

After outlining a number of President Donald Trump's accomplishments — and contrasting them with the policies former Vice President Joe Biden has promised to implement — Trump delivered a more personal message.

WATCH:

“In closing, I’d like to speak directly to my father,” Trump began. “I miss working alongside you every single day, but I’m damn proud to be on the front lines of this fight. I am proud of what you are doing for this country. I am proud to show my children what their grandfather is fighting for. I am proud to watch you give them hell.”

“Never stop. Continue to be unapologetic. Keep fighting for what is right,” Trump continued, adding, “You are making America strong again. You are making America safe again. You are making America proud again. And, yes, together with the forgotten men and women — who are finally forgotten no more — you are making America great again!

Trump concluded with a mention of his late uncle, the president's youngest brother Robert Trump, who passed away recently at the age of 71 and who President Trump had called "my best friend."

“Dad, let’s make Uncle Robert proud. Let’s go get another 4 years,” Trump said. “I love you very much!”