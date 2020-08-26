REPORT: Milwaukee Bucks Boycott Game 5 Of NBA Playoff Series Over Jacob Blake Shooting

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly decided to boycott game five against the Orlando Magic in the NBA playoffs Wednesday.

The team did not come out of the locker room prior to the game and decided not to play in the wake of the shooting of Jacob Blake, according to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando. https://t.co/COJ6E0aJLj — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 26, 2020



“The Bucks players made this decision in the wake of the Jacob Blake shooting in Wisconsin, ultimately deciding that they wouldn’t leave the locker room for the start of Game 5 against Orlando,” he tweeted Wednesday.

Jacob Blake was paralyzed after being shot in the back by a police officer in Kenosha, Wisconsin, according to the New York Times. The three officers involved in the incident have been put on administrative leave and an investigation is being conducted by the Wisconsin Department of Justice. (RELATED: Alleged Kenosha Shooter Charged With First-Degree Murder)

Bucks player George Hill spoke out about the incident after Monday’s game.

“It’s just sickening. It’s heartless. It’s a f*cked-up situation,” Hill said, according to ESPN. “Like I said, you’re supposed to look at the police to protect and serve. Now, it’s looked at harass or shoot. To almost take a guy’s life.”

“Thank God he’s still alive,” he added. “I know the cops are probably upset he’s still alive because I know they surely tried to kill him. But to almost take a man’s life, especially in front of one’s kids, that wasn’t resisting, in his back at point-blank range, is a heartless and gutless situation. We need some justice for that.”