FLASHBACK: Woman Sings ‘Star Spangled Banner,’ Bringing Whole Restaurant To Silence

A video resurfaced Wednesday on Twitter showing a woman singing a rendition of the “Star Spangled Banner” that silenced an entire restaurant.

The clip was originally posted Nov. 20, 2019 on YouTube. The title for the video reads, “Girl sings Star-Spangled Banner for Trump supporter (MUST SEE).”

WATCH:

The clip starts out with the young lady walking up to a man wearing a blue “USA” cap with the number “45” on the side who was sitting at another table.

The woman starts singing the national anthem and from the video it was clear everyone in the place stopped what they were doing to listen to her incredible voice.

At one point, we even see a gentlemen in the back stand up and put his hand over his heart as the lady continues to hit one note after another while the man sitting in view takes his cap off.

At the end, she receives a round of applause and several cheers from the patrons. (RELATED: Dolly Parton Sings ‘Sweet Music Man’ In Tribute To Kenny Rogers During CMT Benefit)

