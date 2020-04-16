Jason Bateman’s Daughter Crashes Dad’s Interview With Jimmy Kimmel And It’s Can’t-Miss

Jason Bateman’s daughter crashed her dad’s interview via video from home with Jimmy Kimmel and it’s the best thing we have seen all day.
The whole thing went down during the 51-year-old actor’s appearance on the home edition of “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” while the “Ozark” star was talking about his extensive career and how his family is dealing with being in quarantined during the coronavirus outbreak. The clip was noted by E! News in a piece published Thursday. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Focuses Heavily On Maeve In The New Episode The Winter Line’)
Kimmel and Bateman were playing a round of “Was I In It?” when the superstar’s 8-year-old daughter, Maple, appeared outside the window of the room where the “Horrible Bosses” star was doing his interview. (RELATED: Here Are The Members Of Congress Self-Quarantining After Meeting Person With Coronavirus At CPAC)
WATCH:
“There goes Maple,” Batman shared, as his daughter waved through the glass. “Say hi to Jimmy. You see, I keep her outside. That way there’s more food for me inside the house.”
The “Arrested Development” star also admitted he’s been “having trouble” keeping up with his daughter’s second grade work and homeschooling her.
“It’s amazing how much I don’t know,” he added.. “Long division is very difficult. I’m great with art. I’m great with setting up the Zoom sessions. Changing the backgrounds—I do know how to do that.”
The superstar then said that “chances are decent” that there will be a season 4 for “Ozark,” but nothing confirmed.