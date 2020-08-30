Giannis Antetokounmpo Throws Down Monster Dunk Against The Magic

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo threw down an absurd dunk during a Saturday win over the Orlando Magic.

The Greek Freak literally bullied his way to the hoop against the Magic, elevated and smashed one home like it wasn’t a big deal at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane display of athleticism below.

Light work for Giannis ???? pic.twitter.com/DNSNB4jYu7 — ESPN (@espn) August 29, 2020

How the hell are you supposed to stop that? Seriously, what are the players on the Magic supposed to do to stop Giannis?

There’s literally no answer at all for that kind of athleticism. The man is an absolute monster on the basketball court.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 15, 2020 at 12:26pm PDT

He didn’t even put a move on the defenders. He just walked his way right through them to the hoop.

That’s the kind of athleticism that has made Giannis one of the best basketball players on the planet, and you’re kidding yourself if you think otherwise.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Giannis Ugo Antetokounmpo (@giannis_an34) on Aug 2, 2020 at 9:37pm PDT

When he takes flight, you might as well just get out of the way because you’re damn sure not going to be stopping him.