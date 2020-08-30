Seven Kansas State Football Players Test Positive For Coronavirus

Kansas State’s football team has a huge issue with coronavirus.

According to ESPN, seven players on the Wildcats have tested positive for the virus with the season right around the corner. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite having seven players with the virus, the Wildcats are pushing forward with practice, and will open the season September 12 against Arkansas State.

Well, this certainly isn’t the update we want to hear with the season starting in a couple weeks. This isn’t the update we want at all.

The last thing we need right now is players getting sick with games getting underway in the very near future.

Having said that, the fact that Kansas State is still practicing is a great sign that the season is still going to happen.

Nothing can stop us at this point. Kansas State needs to quarantine the sick players, let them heal up and keep them far away from the rest of the squad.

It’s time to play football in America. A few players with coronavirus can’t be allowed to stop us. Get the games rolling as quickly as possible!