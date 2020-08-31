Virginia Tech Will Sell Football Cut-Outs For $70 To Put In Empty Seats At Lane Stadium

Fans of the Virginia Tech Hokies can buy cut-outs for empty stadium seats.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Hokies are selling the cut-outs for $70 to be placed in empty seats at Lane Stadium. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Texas is pulling off a similar move during the coronavirus pandemic, but for only $50.

I honestly don’t understand who would ever waste money on something like this. You can’t find a bigger college football fan than me.

It’s not possible. I’m the biggest college football fan on the planet and I love going to games. It’s like a religious experience for me.

However, I”d never waste one penny on a cut-out to be placed in an empty seat during the coronavirus pandemic.

It’s never going to happen. I’m not opening up my wallet for this garbage, and I don’t understand why anyone else would either.

You’re not even going to be able to see it on TV! If you want to help your program, then just write a check straight up. Don’t buy this junk.

Let us know if you’d ever spend money on something like this in the comments!