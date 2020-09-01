84-Year-Old NYPD Chaplain Reportedly Assaulted During Mugging Attempt

An elderly New York City Police Department chaplain was allegedly accosted and forced to empty his pockets early Tuesday morning, according to the New York Post.

An 84-year-old was strolling through the streets when he was approached by an unidentified black male who demanded cash because he was hungry, the NYPD’s public information division told the DCNF in an email. The suspect reached into the man’s pockets and his wallet fell to the ground, the email read.

The NYPD refused to confirm the identity of the elderly victim, but the Post identified him as NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass, citing anonymous sources.

Kass reportedly fell to the floor after the attempted mugging and injured his shoulder, but refused medical assistance, according to the outlet.

The unknown male fled the scene with none of the chaplain’s personal effects, the NYPD said. The investigation is ongoing and no arrests had been made, according to the NYPD.

The two largest New York-based law enforcement unions blamed local leaders for failing to keep the streets safe after the reported assault on Kass.

“At what point does anyone leading this city take responsibility? Where is DeBlasio,Adams,Johnson, Lancman? Another attack on Jewish people! Demand accountability!,” The Sergeants Benevolent Association wrote on Twitter Tuesday.

NYPD Chief Chaplain Rabbi Alvin Kass assaulted in attempted mugging https://t.co/HrEMWRmBrF via @nypmetro At what point does anyone leading this city take responsibility? Where is DeBlasio,Adams,Johnson, Lancman? Another attack on Jewish people! Demand accountability! — SBA (@SBANYPD) September 1, 2020

“Despicable attack on our brother Rabbi Dr. Kass,” The Police Benevolent Association tweeted. “Relieved he wasn’t injured, but nobody should have to endure this. This is what our failed political leaders have done to #UWS and neighborhoods across the city.”

Despicable attack on our brother Rabbi Dr. Kass. Relieved he wasn’t injured, but nobody should have to endure this. This is what our failed political leaders have done to #UWS and neighborhoods across the city.https://t.co/LugFXnq7zJ — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) September 1, 2020

Kass has been the NYPD’s lead chaplain for over 54 years, according to the Post. (RELATED: Retired NYPD Officer Knocked To The Ground, Punched In The Head Repeatedly, Video Shows)

