REVIEW: ‘The Wire’ Is Amazing In Season 3

I’ve finished season three of “The Wire,” and I was incredibly impressed.

After cruising through the first two seasons of the HBO classic, I declared it one of the greatest shows ever made.

Given how critical I am when it comes to TV, this is one of the best honors I can give a show. It’s right up there with “Game of Thrones,” “Westworld,” “True Detective,” “Justified” and a few other classics I enjoy.

Well, season three of the hit show about the drug trade in Baltimore didn’t disappoint at all. While I won’t ruin the whole season for all of you, I will say there was one storyline that I loved.

More or less, a police official sets up a drug trade zone in return for safety across the rest of the districts. It’s a fascinating idea, and the storyline dominates the season.

Also, it simply blows my mind that Idris Elba was in this show, and I had no idea. The man steals literally every single scene he’s in.

He can’t be on the screen without dominating it, and I say that as a compliment. Yes, his character is a bad dude, but you want to cheer for him.

Of all the dumb decisions I’ve made when it comes to entertainment, not watching “The Wire” until 2020 is right at the top of the list. It’s right next to giving up on “Homeland” and then catching up years later.

Folks, if you haven’t seen “The Wire,” you have to start immediately.