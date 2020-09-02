Washington Football Team Names Dwayne Haskins The Starting Quarterback

Dwayne Haskins is officially the starting quarterback for the Washington Football Team.

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Ron Rivera named the former Ohio State star the starting quarterback Wednesday.

Haskins started several games last season during his rookie campaign with the team.

Washington coach Ron Rivera has made the obvious official: Dwayne Haskins is their starting QB. Put him in the category of Tyrod Taylor and the #Chargers and likely Ryan Fitzpatrick and the #Dolphins — QB battles that never really were. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 2, 2020

I think we all saw this coming. I know there was some chatter and speculation when Alex Smith returned, but this is now Dwayne Haskins team.

That’s not a knock on Alex Smith at all. The fact he’s even attempting to play after obliterating his leg is commendable, but you have to roll with Haskins.

Washington burned a 2019 first round pick on Haskins and the young passer is clearly the future of the team. Even if Smith is healthy, he hasn’t played in a long time.

Haskins isn’t just the safe choice, but he’s also the correct choice for Rivera and the organization.

Now, it’s time to see what Haskins can do in his second year in the league. I have high hopes!