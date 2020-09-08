Duke Names Chase Brice The Starting Quarterback For Week 1 Against Notre Dame

Chase Brice is the starting quarterback of the Duke Blue Devils.

Duke announced that the former Clemson backup to Trevor Lawrence would open the season as the starter against Notre Dame for their Sept. 12 showdown. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

As nerdy as it might sound, I was fascinated by Brice when he was at Clemson, and I think he provides Duke a very solid option at QB.

While Brice’s playing time at Duke was very limited, the young man is very skilled. It’s hard to see the field when Trevor Lawrence and Kelly Bryant are ahead of you.

However, make no mistake about it. Brice can play. When Lawrence went down against Syracuse in 2018, he stepped in and led the Tigers to a big win.

The man has a fire in his stomach that you rarely see in guys that are relegated to the bench to start the game.

Now, he’s in control of the offense for the Duke Blue Devils. Outside of Daniel Jones, he’s probably their best quarterback in a long time.

It should be a ton of fun to see what he can do wearing blue and white this season.