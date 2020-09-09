Alec And Hilaria Baldwin Announce Birth Of Their 5th Child

Actor Alec Baldwin and his wife Hilaria have welcomed their fifth child.

Hilaria shared a photo of the newborn on her Instagram page Wednesday.

“We had a baby last night,” Hilaria captioned the photo. “He is perfect and we couldn’t be happier. Stay tuned for a name.”

Hilaria and Alec are also parents to three sons and a daughter, Romeo, Leonardo, Rafael and Carmen. (RELATED: Alec Baldwin’s Wife Hilaria Shares Life-Changing News After Suffering Miscarriage)

Hilaria first announced her pregnancy back in April. As previously reported, Hilaria suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her baby boy.

She most recently paid tribute to her unborn baby girl on the child’s due date in May.

“Today was your due date and we wanted to meet you so much,” Hilaria captioned her tribute. “I have been afraid of this day to come — but it is here and I will be brave. You were so loved and you always will be. I think of you every day and I wish so much that our path had been different.”

The couple chose not to find out the sex of the baby until it was born.

“What happened last year changed me in terms of focusing on certain things,” Hilaria said, according to Page Six. “I loved focusing on the sex of the baby … but right now I am going very slow with this experience and being very cautious.”