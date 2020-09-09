You Betcha Releases Hilarious Video On People Golfing For The 1st Time

You Betcha recently released a hilarious video about people hitting up the golf course for the first time.

The popular entertainment company released “First Time Golfer,” and I have no doubt this will be one of the funniest videos you see all day. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Give it a watch below. You’re going to find yourself laughing a ton.

Seriously, how the hell does You Betcha make these videos so accurate? It’s almost scary how on point they are.

Every single video You Betcha drops hits the nail on the head, and they’re always hilarious.

How do I know this video is crazy accurate? Well, I joined the golf team my junior year of high school, and I was a terror on the course.

I had literally no idea what I was doing, and I really only joined to get out of class and to have something to do.

There was no doubt that I was the most hated player on the course more times than not.

Yet, I absolutely loved golf. It was a great way to burn a few hours every day after school, even if I was absolutely atrocious.

This whole You Betcha video was more or less about my existence on the golf team.

Props to the entertainment company for dropping another great video. I can’t wait to see what we get next.