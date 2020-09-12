REPORT: The Big 10 Will Vote To Play Football In October

The Big 10 will reportedly vote very soon on playing football in October.

According to Clay Travis, the Big 10 is set to vote as soon as Sunday to approve a fall season starting October 17.

The conference has been thrown into chaos ever since the vote to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference has been thrown into chaos ever since the vote to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic.

Breaking: Big Ten set to vote on return to play for fall sports as soon as Sunday. October 17th set as targeted resumption date for football. This would allow Big Ten to participate in the college football playoff. Details: https://t.co/ulWlO8ndhU — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) September 12, 2020

Let’s all hope like hell this vote passes. The Big 10 needs nine votes in order to reverse the decision to cancel football.

Do they have the nine votes? I honestly don’t know. I’d say there’s seven yes votes at a minimum. That means we have to find two more yes votes if the B1G doesn’t already have them.

Given the fact they’re going to vote again, you have to believe they have the nine votes. If not, why even bother with another vote?

All I know is that the Big 10 needs to be playing football. We need the B1G to be on the field on Saturdays.

America needs it, and it sounds like we’re getting close.

Keep checking back for more updates as we have them. This situation is going to get wild.