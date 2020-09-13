Players Across The NFL Kneel During The National Anthem To Start The Season

Players across the NFL kneeled during the national anthem Sunday to start the season.

While some teams refused to even leave the locker room, many other players and at least one head coach took a knee during the anthem, according to multiple reports. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

#Colts head coach Frank Reich kneeling during the national anthem as his players stand around him with arms linked. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) September 13, 2020

Eight Panthers players knelt for the national anthem and nine raised their fists. All of the Raiders stood for the national anthem. ⁦@AP_Top25⁩ pic.twitter.com/lmacg7QfK2 — Steve Reed (@SteveReedAP) September 13, 2020

Neither the Jets nor the Bills were out on the field for the national anthem. — Ralph Vacchiano (@RVacchianoSNY) September 13, 2020

#Browns Myles Garrett, Ronnie Harrison and KhaDarel Hodge kneel for National Anthem. Many of the #Ravens kneeling — Mary Kay Cabot (@MaryKayCabot) September 13, 2020

I hope you were all prepared for this because we all knew it was coming. We all knew there were going to be massive protests across the league to start the season.

Well, the first Sunday of the season is here, and the protests were just as bad as I said they would be.

They were protesting left and right.

#Lions Adrian Peterson among a group of players kneeling during the national anthem. There are about 20 #Bears players and staff also were kneeling. — Rod Beard (@detnewsRodBeard) September 13, 2020

I really don’t care what your opinion about the national anthem is, but the fact of the matters is that sports aren’t supposed to be about politics.

They’re supposed to be about winning. Instead, we’ve allowed them to get destroyed by politics.

I hope you’re all ready for this to continue because national anthem protests aren’t going anywhere. I can promise you that much.