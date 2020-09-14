Ron Rivera Got An IV At Halftime To Make Sure He Could Keep Coaching As He Battles Cancer

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera got some medical treatment at halftime to make sure he could keep coaching Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, Rivera "got a planned IV at halftime in order to make sure he could continue" coaching the rest of the game against the Eagles.

Rivera is currently battling cancer as he leads Washington in his first season as the franchise’s head coach.

Washington’s Head Coach Ron Rivera, who was diagnosed with cancer earlier this year, got a planned IV at halftime in order to make sure he could continue in the 2nd half. Then got his first W as Washington’s HC. pic.twitter.com/8YQmqxoErc — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 13, 2020

The fact Rivera is coaching while battling cancer is truly impressive. Think about how much time and effort NFL coaches have to put into their jobs.

Now, think about how much time and effort has to be put into battling cancer. The fact he’s doing both at the same time is truly remarkable.

Now, let’s also factor in the aspect that Rivera is coaching on Sundays while also getting planned medical services at halftime.

The whole situation is absolutely wild. Plus, Washington managed to pull off a great win to open the season against the Eagles.

All the way around, Rivera’s time with Washington has been off to an emotional rollercoaster of a start.

Props to Rivera for not backing down, and showing the whole country what it means to push through tough times.