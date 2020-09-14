Editorial

Ron Rivera Got An IV At Halftime To Make Sure He Could Keep Coaching As He Battles Cancer

LANDOVER, MD - SEPTEMBER 13: Head coach Ron Rivera of the Washington Football Team watches the game in the second quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles at FedExField on September 13, 2020 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Greg Fiume/Getty Images)

Washington Football Team head coach Ron Rivera got some medical treatment at halftime to make sure he could keep coaching Sunday.

According to Adam Schefter, Rivera “got a planned IV at halftime in order to make sure he could continue” coaching the rest of the game against the Eagles. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Rivera is currently battling cancer as he leads Washington in his first season as the franchise’s head coach.

The fact Rivera is coaching while battling cancer is truly impressive. Think about how much time and effort NFL coaches have to put into their jobs.

Now, think about how much time and effort has to be put into battling cancer. The fact he’s doing both at the same time is truly remarkable.

Now, let’s also factor in the aspect that Rivera is coaching on Sundays while also getting planned medical services at halftime.

The whole situation is absolutely wild. Plus, Washington managed to pull off a great win to open the season against the Eagles.

All the way around, Rivera’s time with Washington has been off to an emotional rollercoaster of a start.

Props to Rivera for not backing down, and showing the whole country what it means to push through tough times.