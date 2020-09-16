Report: Kanye Posts Video Of Himself Peeing On His Grammy Amid Tweet Storm About Owning Master Recordings

Kanye West posted what appeared to be himself peeing on one of his 21 Grammy awards amid a tweet storm Wednesday about owning his master recordings.

“Trust me … I WONT STOP,” the 43-year-old rapper wrote to his millions of followers, along with a video showing a toilet and inside the toilet was the grammy award and someone was peeing on it. The post was noted by Page Six. (RELATED: Kanye West Meets With White House Advisor Jared Kushner)

WATCH:

It has since gone viral with more than 8.4 million views since it was posted. (RELATED: Kanye Fails To Get On Presidential Ballot In South Carolina As Family And Friends Reportedly Worry About Him)

The video appeared following a Twitter storm from the “Yeezus” hitmaker calling out Def Jam Music Group, which is a subsidiary of Universal Music Group.

He also shared screenshot copies of “all” his contracts with the music group.

“The artist deserve to own our masters … artist are starving without tours … Ima go get our masters … for all artist … pray for me,” West tweeted.

“Bono can I get a retweet Love you Paul can I get a retweet love you Drake Kendrick even Taylor [Swift],” he added. “We need you right noooooow.”

West continued, “All the musicians will be free.”

Earlier in the day, the rapper tweeted, “I forgive everyone from the music industry that is involved with modern day slavery. Vengeance is only the lords.”

Last year, the “Me!” hitmaker famously called out Big Machine Records last year for selling her master recordings to Scooter Braun.