Pelosi Says House Will Address Bills Concerning Goods Made From Forced Labor In Xinjiang

Democratic Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said Friday that lawmakers will address two bills concerning goods created from forced labor in China’s Xinjiang region, Reuters reported.

One bill concerns limiting imports while the other seeks disclosures from publicly-traded U.S. companies about their supply chains, Reuters reported.

“If we refused to speak out about human rights in China because of commercial interests, then we lose all moral authority to speak about human rights any place in the world,” Pelosi said, according to Reuters. (U.S. Should ‘Create Alternatives To Chinese Supply That Uses Forced Labor,’ Experts Say)

Retail chain H&M said they are leaving the Xinjiang region because of concerns of forced labor from Uighur Muslims, according to the International Business Times.

Officers in the U.S. Customs and Border Protection also discovered $800,000 worth of wigs and hair products suspected to have come from forced labor in the Xinjiang region, U.S. government officials told Axios.

House to consider bills on Chinese goods made with forced labor, Pelosi says https://t.co/yUsSXUkTXh pic.twitter.com/ffcFfnpItJ — Reuters (@Reuters) September 18, 2020

An Associated Press investigation discovered the Chinese government is committing “demographic genocide” against the Uighur Muslim population through various measures, including forced abortions and imprisonment.

Pelosi’s office did not immediately respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment.

