‘Really Baffling’: Chinese Immigrant Slams Disney’s ‘Mulan’

Helen Raleigh, a senior contributor to The Federalist, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about why she is boycotting Disney’s “Mulan,” her thoughts on “cancel culture” and more.

“It turns out in order to appease to the Chinese authorities, Disney worked very closely with the Chinese authorities to develop a script,” said Raleigh, who is also a Chinese immigrant. “They changed this universal appeal message of self-discovery, of a person’s self-determination, into something all about loyalty.”

She continued, “loyalty is really a coded word in China because the government — the Communist Party — demands absolute loyalty from its people.”

“As we now know that Disney shot part of the movie in Xinjiang Province,” Raleigh said. “Xinjiang is where the Chinese Communist Party imprisoned over millions of Uighur Muslims and other minorities.” (RELATED: ‘I Just Miss Her’: Uighur American Speaks Out About Missing Mom, Disney’s ‘Mulan’)

Raleigh also discussed “cancel culture,” learning more about Uighur Muslims and more.

