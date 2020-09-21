Terminally Ill Father Gets To Watch High School Son Play Football One Last Time With Help Of Nurse

A terminally ill father’s final wish came true, thanks to a nurse, after getting to watch his son play high school football for what could be the very last time.

It all happened after hospice nurse Jerree Humphrey found a local dentist who was willing to fly Scott Sullivan on his personal plane to Belfrey to watch his son Cade Sullivan play football at Pulaski County High School on September 11, according to CNN in a piece published over the weekend. (RELATED: Alex Trebek Announces He Was Diagnosed With Stage 4 Pancreatic Cancer)

“You could just not help but cry,” the hospice nurse shared, after watching the father and son embrace after the game in the touching moment. “He just embraced him so hard and was just so thankful for him to be there.” (RELATED: High School Football Player Gets EPIC Send Off As He Battles Cancer For Second Time)

It comes after Scott was diagnosed in August with a terminal and rare form of cancer called leptomeningeal carcinomatosis and given just weeks to live.

His one wish was to get to see his son play his first game of his sophomore year, but Jerree advised him a three-and-a-half hour drive by car wouldn’t be wise.

“I thought you know you’re talking seven or eight hours in the car and I said I don’t know how safe that would be or how realistic,” Humphrey shared.

Talking about the game a week later, Scott shared that “words could not be put into sentences or phrases to describe how I felt at that time. I was just so happy to see my son.”