High School Football Player Asks To Pray With Opponent Whose Mom Has Cancer

A high school football player forgot about his team’s rivalry when he went over and asked if he could pray with his opponent whose mom has cancer.

It all went down in Texas when Sherman High School student Gage Smith walked over to West Mesquite High School player Ty Jordan at the end of the game last Friday night and asked if the two could pray together for Jordan’s mom, Tiffany Jordan, per the “Today” Show in a piece published Wednesday.

Ty's mom, age 42, has stage 4 lung and bone cancer.

WATCH:

"It was meant for just me and him to have a moment and to pray over his family and for his mom," Smith shared. "I just wanted to let him know there are other people thinking about him and his family, and let him know he has somebody to turn to."

"I would've done that whether we would've won or lost," he added, after his team beat Ty's team 56-27. "During the game we're enemies and we're gonna play and try to win the game, but you still have that respect for the other opponent. I wanted to do that for him."

In the photo, that has since gone viral for the touching moment, we see the two young players down on one knee as they leaned in together while Smith said a prayer for Ty’s mom.

The moment was captured by the wife of Smith’s head coach at Sherman High School and she sent it to Jordan’s Aunt, Takka Jordan. Takka shared it on Facebook and soon it was liked more than 100,000 times before she took it down from public view.

Jordan’s mom also received the picture and was overwhelmed by the gesture.

“I was speechless,” Tiffany Jordan explained. “It made me cry. (Smith) didn’t have to do that. The fact that he took the time to pray with Ty for me, that took my breath away.”

“It made me feel really good,” she added. “I’ve been down and depressed, but that has lifted my spirits.”

“As a parent we have many moments in our children lives that we are so very proud,” Smith’s mother, Patricia Smith, shared on Facebook. “When they learn how to walk, talk and bring home great grades. None will compare to the heart my son has for our Lord and his genuine care for others. The things Gage Smith does when we are not looking is what shows whom you are.”