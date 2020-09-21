Tyrod Taylor Will Remain The Starting Quarterback For The Chargers If He’s Healthy

Tyrod Taylor will continue to be the starting quarterback for the Los Angeles Chargers once he’s healthy.

Taylor didn’t play Sunday after experiencing chest pains shortly before kickoff. That meant rookie QB Justin Herbert had to play. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Herbert was impressive, he didn’t do enough to secure the starting job.

According to Ian Rapoport, head coach Anthony Lynn said after losing to the Chiefs on Taylor’s status, “If he’s 100 percent ready to go, he’s our starter.”

#Chargers coach Anthony Lynn on Tyrod Taylor: “If he’s 100 percent ready to go, he’s our starter.” — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 21, 2020

This is probably the correct choice for the Chargers. Was Herbert solid in a losing effort this past Sunday? Yes.

Does that mean he should be the starter for the rest of the season? No. It’s just one game, and he’s a rookie QB.

Now, that doesn’t mean that Herbert won’t become the man at some point this season. If the Chargers are out of playoff contention, a switch could be made to get Herbert some reps.

There’s no need to rush him, but he’s also 100% the future of the team. It’s a balancing act.

Once Herbert is 100% ready to be the starter, then it’ll be his job. You can take that to the bank.