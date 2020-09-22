EPA Chief Threatens To Move NYC Office If Cuomo, De Blasio Can’t ‘Maintain Order’

The head of the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) threatened to move the agency’s New York City office if elected officials will not control ongoing riots, according to the New York Post.

Andrew Wheeler said New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio have failed to “maintain order” in a letter to the two Democrats obtained by the Post.

“If you cannot demonstrate that EPA employees will be safe accessing our City offices, then I will begin the process of looking for a new location for our headquarters outside of the City that can maintain order,” Wheeler said in the letter.

“I have an obligation to our employees and if the City is unwilling or incapable of doing its job, I will do mine and move them to a location that can competently fulfill the basic mission of a local government.”

The EPA boss mentioned the July “Occupy City Hall” encampment and recent anti-ICE riots that resulted in multiple arrests, the outlet reported. Wheeler also said rioters broke windows and vandalized federal buildings in the city. (RELATED: ‘F*ck Cuomo And De Blasio’ Street Mural Painted In New York City)

“The demonstrators engaged in unwarranted, violent activity at the facility, breaking windows and defacing/destroying government property,” Wheeler wrote, the Post reported.

“In the extreme, protestors smashed a turnstile door and forcefully entered the lobby of 26 Federal Plaza,” he said, regarding a building next to EPA offices that houses agents of the FBI and Homeland Security, according to the outlet.

“Public safety is a core mission of state and local governments and your failure to fulfill that mission is putting EPA employees at risk.”

