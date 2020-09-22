Tuesday Is The 13-Year Anniversary Of Mike Gundy’s Infamous ‘I’m A Man’ Rant

Tuesday is the 13-year anniversary of Mike Gundy’s legendary rant about being a man.

On Sept. 22, 2007, Gundy cut loose over an article he didn't like in the newspaper, and ended up shouting "I'm a man! I'm 40!"

In the years that followed, it would become known as one of the greatest moments in college football history. Watch the infamous rant below.

September 22, 2007: “I’m a Man! I’m 40!” pic.twitter.com/NIkWNuLhQK — This Day In Sports Clips (@TDISportsClips) September 22, 2020

Say whatever you want about Mike Gundy, but there’s no question he provided college football fans with an all-time Hall of Fame moment.

He absolutely unloaded in front of the cameras. He was so pissed he looked like a man possessed by a demon.

Gundy has had some awesome moments since 2007, but nothing will ever top that rant. We’re talking about a top five rant in the history of sports.

We’re talking about a moment that will still be iconic 40 years from now. You don’t top moments like that. They’re etched into legendary status forever.

Never, change Gundy! Never change!