ESPN Releases The Trailer For Upcoming Documentary Series ‘Our Time: Oklahoma State Football’

ESPN has dropped the trailer for the upcoming documentary series about the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and it looks awesome.

The highly-anticipated series will follow Mike Gundy and his squad when "Our Time: Oklahoma State Football" premieres Thursday.

The trailer shows tiny sneak peeks at how the team handled coronavirus, having a Heisman candidate, the OAN t-shirt debacle and much more. Give it a watch below.

I can’t wait for this series. I honestly can’t, and I have no doubt that there are a lot more football fans out there who feel the same.

This series was going to be absolutely lit no matter what, and then the entire OAN disaster happened.

“I was a dumbass. I put the shirt on, not knowing enough about the shirt.” Mike Gundy reflects on everything that happened after a picture of him wearing an OAN t-shirt surfaced online. pic.twitter.com/4A9hsiBIdG — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) June 18, 2020

We all know the story at this point. Mike Gundy had the audacity to wear a One America News Network shirt, and all hell broke loose.

It was quickly revealed afterwards that ESPN had cameras rolling the entire time. If that doesn’t juice you up as a football fan, then you just don’t know great content when it slaps you in the face.

Add in the fact that Mike Gundy is one of the most electric coaches in all of football and you’re destined for success.

You can catch “Our Time: Oklahoma State Football” starting Thursday on ESPN+.