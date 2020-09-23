Michigan Drops Electric Football Hype Video

Michigan recently dropped an electric football hype video.

The Big 10 season is slated to start in 31 days, and it looks like the Wolverines are ready to do battle on the field. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the awesome hype video below. It’ll have fans amped for games to get underway.

We do it for each other. ???? pic.twitter.com/UQL9dpHtCa — Michigan Football (@UMichFootball) September 22, 2020

I hate Michigan as much as the rest of the B1G, but damn, I sure did love that video. Nothing gets me going like a great hype video.

I’m not even kidding. Outside of watching famous speeches from movies, football hype videos send my pulse through the roof like nothing else.

Even when it comes to enemy territory like Michigan, I still love them. They’re like a shot of straight adrenaline to the heart.

With B1G football right around the corner, we can expect to see more and more of these as we count down the days.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michigan Football (@umichfootball) on Sep 19, 2020 at 11:52am PDT

While Michigan and I will forever be enemies on the field, I appreciate the hype video. It was the perfect way to get the blood pumping on this fine morning.