Nebraska’s Sellout Streak Will Have An ‘Asterisk’ Next To The 2020 Season

Nebraska’s legendary sellout streak will have an asterisk for the 2020 season.

The Cornhuskers have sold out 375 straight football games at Memorial Stadium, but packed seats won’t happen when the Big 10 starts football because of coronavirus. However, Nebraska doesn’t plan on letting that break the streak. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Sep 22, 2020 at 11:39am PDT

Moos said the following on the Husker Sports Network about the sellout streak and the impact of crowd restrictions in 2020, according to Omaha.com:

If you can’t sell, you can’t sell out. If there was a restriction of 25% capacity, I’d count that as a sellout. If it was 50%, sellout, because we’d do that. We’d fill that. No fans, or very few — primarily players, parents, their family members and maybe just a handful of friends, coaches’ families — we’re still working on that. This is going to be an asterisk year where the sellout streak just settles where it is and we pick up again next year, when hopefully we’re back in full swing.

Say whatever you want about Nebraska, but I agree with Moos’ viewpoint here. You know he’s onto something when I’m agreeing with the Cornhuskers.

It’s not Nebraska’s fault that coronavirus has ravaged college sports. They really shouldn’t be punished for something they have no control over.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Sep 16, 2020 at 6:46am PDT

If they can only have 10% capacity, then that should be a sellout. If they can’t have fans at all, then Nebraska should just not count the season.

Either way, you can’t let the streak end just because of coronavirus. An asterisk seems like a fair way to deal with the situation.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nebraska Football (@huskerfbnation) on Sep 5, 2020 at 8:12am PDT

Finally, if you’ve never been to Lincoln, I can’t recommend it enough. It’s an awesome place.

Huge thank you to everybody who made my trip to Nebraska an unforgettable experience. The Cornhuskers truly have the best fans in America. I felt at home, and lost count of all the free drinks we were given. If Nebraska fans ever cross paths in Madison, the beers are all on me. pic.twitter.com/4VVj4S4r2J — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2019