Brooklyn Bridge Wedding Proposal Disrupted By Photographer Bike Crash

A Brooklyn Bridge wedding proposal went awry after a bike rider missed the photographer taking photos of the whole thing and crashed right into him.

The incident went down when Chris Vigo from the Bronx decided the bridge was the perfect proposal place and got down on one knee to ask his girlfriend, Angelica Rivera, if she would marry him, according to TMZ in a piece published Thursday.

Vigo wanted to capture the momentous occasion and asked his pal Josh, to take some photos of the big proposal.

WATCH:

And that is when things went very wrong. In the video shared online, we can hear Chris professing his love to Angelica when his photographer pal opted to go around to the other side of the video camera to get photos of the exciting moment of Vigo asking “will you” and the [hopefully] happy moment of Rivera saying “yes.”

It is at that moment when a guy on a bike, apparently unaware of what was happening, ran right smack into the photographer, sending both men to the ground.

The two men collide in epic fashion, with Josh hitting the ground before Chris asked his pal if he’s okay and said the camera how they planned to edit that part out of the video for future viewers.

Luckily, everyone was okay and no one was seriously injured, per the outlet.

And for those who might be wondering if Angelica is ready to walk down the aisle with Chris, she said “yes.”

Congratulations!